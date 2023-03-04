6,518 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.31.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE:PNR opened at $56.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.79. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $60.85.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Articles

