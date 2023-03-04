A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Holdings Lifted by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AOS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AOS. Loop Capital lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group downgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

AOS opened at $68.13 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

