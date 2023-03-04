Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Gap Down to $35.99

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.99, but opened at $28.69. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 3,244,327 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05. The company has a market cap of $894.43 million, a PE ratio of 74.93 and a beta of 2.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $409,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,289.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $409,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,289.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $90,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,560.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,952 shares of company stock worth $11,125,489. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.