AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 934,400 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the January 31st total of 825,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

AMLLF opened at C$14.41 on Friday. AEON Mall has a 12 month low of C$13.88 and a 12 month high of C$15.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.41.

AEON Mall Co, Ltd. engages in the development, management, and operation of shopping malls. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China and Asean. The Asean segment covers Aeon Malls in Cambodia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, and Myanmar. The company was founded on November 12, 1911 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan.

