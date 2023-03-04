Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Position Raised by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 400.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Albemarle Stock Up 3.6 %

ALB stock opened at $259.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $170.01 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.02. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 30.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.



