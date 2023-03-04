Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,872,374 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 2,458,492 shares.The stock last traded at $9.50 and had previously closed at $9.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on ALIT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on Alight in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.
Alight Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Alight by 6.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Alight by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alight by 36.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alight by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.
About Alight
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
Further Reading
