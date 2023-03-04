Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,872,374 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 2,458,492 shares.The stock last traded at $9.50 and had previously closed at $9.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALIT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on Alight in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Alight Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $814,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,293,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,526,607.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Alight by 6.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Alight by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alight by 36.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alight by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

About Alight

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Further Reading

