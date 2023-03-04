Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Short Interest Update

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,075,800 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 6,125,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 317.2 days.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ANCTF opened at $48.09 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $35.26 and a 52 week high of $48.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANCTF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$66.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.