Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given New $15.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.88) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALLO. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

ALLO opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $865.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136,885.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $42,183.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 583,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,602 shares of company stock valued at $83,853. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

