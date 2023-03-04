AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,571 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 153.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 16,571 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Itron by 122.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Itron by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Itron by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at $471,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,365 shares of company stock worth $675,353 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Itron Stock Down 0.0 %

ITRI opened at $56.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day moving average is $51.24. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $60.61.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.90 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Itron from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

Itron Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.