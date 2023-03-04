AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,148 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,540 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,624 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 116,658 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth approximately $11,403,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLF shares. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 2.6 %

CLF stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

