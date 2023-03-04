AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $89.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.06.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.96%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

