AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.60.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

SRPT stock opened at $155.61 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The company had revenue of $258.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

