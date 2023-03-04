AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 26,238 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,238 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after buying an additional 547,495 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,181,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,760,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 608.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 503,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after acquiring an additional 432,356 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HRL. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.06 and a one year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

