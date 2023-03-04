AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 3,230 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,556,000 after buying an additional 813,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,665,000 after buying an additional 303,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $136,678,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,457,000 after purchasing an additional 193,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,414,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $789.00 to $787.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $803.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

REGN stock opened at $779.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $739.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $718.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $800.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $23.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $14,599,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,755 shares of company stock worth $21,552,566 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

