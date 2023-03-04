AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,325 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.36.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE UHS opened at $127.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.20 and a 200-day moving average of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $158.28. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

