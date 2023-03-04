Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) EVP Sells $254,124.70 in Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $254,124.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,398.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ameren Trading Up 1.7 %

Ameren stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 100,874.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200,015 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ameren by 72.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,594,000 after buying an additional 3,363,979 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after buying an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Ameren by 11,937.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,576,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,019,000 after buying an additional 1,563,795 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,174,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,284,000 after buying an additional 1,109,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.90.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.