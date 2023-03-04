American Woodmark Co. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.91 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for American Woodmark in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.91 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.96. The consensus estimate for American Woodmark’s current full-year earnings is $6.87 per share.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.29). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $480.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

American Woodmark Trading Up 3.1 %

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of American Woodmark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $57.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.38. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $60.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $954.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Trading of American Woodmark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 114.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter worth $65,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.