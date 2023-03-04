Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $205,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN opened at $779.30 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $800.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $739.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $718.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $23.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $789.00 to $787.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $803.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,755 shares of company stock valued at $21,552,566. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also

