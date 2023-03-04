Analysts Offer Predictions for Alector, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Alector in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alector’s current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share.

Get Alector alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALEC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alector from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alector has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Alector Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Alector stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.83. Alector has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $15.72.

In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $48,663.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,549,502.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $48,663.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,549,502.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $26,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,737 shares in the company, valued at $871,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,378 shares of company stock valued at $86,345. 12.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alector during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Alector during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alector

(Get Rating)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.