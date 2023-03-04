Analysts Offer Predictions for Alector, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2023

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALECGet Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Alector in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alector’s current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALEC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alector from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alector has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Alector Stock Performance

Alector stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.83. Alector has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $15.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $48,663.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,549,502.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $48,663.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,549,502.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $26,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,737 shares in the company, valued at $871,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,378 shares of company stock valued at $86,345. 12.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alector during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Alector during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alector

(Get Rating)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.