AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Gap Down to $25.14

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.14, but opened at $21.79. AnaptysBio shares last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 35,526 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James downgraded AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $677.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of -0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

About AnaptysBio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,526,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,443,000 after buying an additional 1,674,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,372,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,533,000 after buying an additional 68,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,518,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,442,000 after buying an additional 115,846 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,197,000 after buying an additional 58,118 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.