AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Gap Down to $25.14

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.14, but opened at $21.79. AnaptysBio shares last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 35,526 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James downgraded AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.
AnaptysBio Trading Down 2.9 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $677.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of -0.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio
About AnaptysBio
AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.
