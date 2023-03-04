Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Short Interest Up 20.6% in February

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the January 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance

Shares of ANDHF opened at $37.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $37.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANDHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Read More

