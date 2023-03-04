ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Sells 984 Shares

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $310.37 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $328.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

