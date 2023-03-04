Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

APMSF opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.76. Aperam has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

