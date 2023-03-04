Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Short Interest Update

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the January 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Ardea Resources Price Performance
ARRRF stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. Ardea Resources has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.40.
Ardea Resources Company Profile
