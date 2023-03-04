Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Short Interest Update

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the January 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

ARRRF stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. Ardea Resources has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.40.

Ardea Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. Its projects include Kalgoorlie Nickel Cobalt, Bardoc Tectonic Zone, and Other Projects in Western Australia. The company was founded on August 17, 2016 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

