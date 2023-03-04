Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Up 45.9% in February

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the January 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 597,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ares Strategic Mining Stock Performance

Shares of ARSMF opened at 0.09 on Friday. Ares Strategic Mining has a 12 month low of 0.07 and a 12 month high of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.20.

About Ares Strategic Mining

Ares Strategic Mining, Inc is a junior mining Company, which engages in progressing fluorspar projects towards exploitation, production, and supplying metspar and acidspar to the markets. Its projects include Lost Sheep, Liard Property, and The Iron and Vanadium Ridge. The company was founded on November 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

