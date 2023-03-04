Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Short Interest Update

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,900 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the January 31st total of 356,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Artemis Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Artemis Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ARGTF opened at $3.25 on Friday. Artemis Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30.

Artemis Gold Company Profile

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32.3% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

