Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) CEO Sells $292,832.20 in Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) CEO James P. Mackin sold 22,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $292,832.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Artivion stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.05 million, a PE ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.39. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.98.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
Artivion, Inc focuses on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Artivion (AORT)
