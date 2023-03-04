Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) CEO Sells $292,832.20 in Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) CEO James P. Mackin sold 22,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $292,832.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Artivion Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Artivion stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.05 million, a PE ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.39. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

Artivion Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AORT. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Artivion during the second quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Artivion in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc focuses on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments.

