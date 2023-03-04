Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2023

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVFGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the January 31st total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on Ascot Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Ascot Resources Stock Up 3.9 %

OTCMKTS AOTVF opened at $0.49 on Friday. Ascot Resources has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36.

About Ascot Resources

(Get Rating)

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company engaged in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.