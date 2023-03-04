Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the January 31st total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on Ascot Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Ascot Resources Stock Up 3.9 %

OTCMKTS AOTVF opened at $0.49 on Friday. Ascot Resources has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company engaged in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

