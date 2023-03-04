Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,614,300 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the January 31st total of 6,519,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,383.9 days.
Assicurazioni Generali Price Performance
ARZGF opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali to €17.50 ($18.62) in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile
Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assicurazioni Generali (ARZGF)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.