AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:SARK) Shares Gap Up to $42.36

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:SARK – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.36, but opened at $43.29. AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF shares last traded at $43.11, with a volume of 722,294 shares traded.

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SARK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF by 110.0% in the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF in the third quarter valued at $330,000.

About AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF

The AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to achieve -1x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

