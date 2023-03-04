B. Riley Trims XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Target Price to $95.00

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for XPEL’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on XPEL to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $66.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.88. XPEL has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $87.01.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total value of $779,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 618,498 shares in the company, valued at $48,193,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total value of $779,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 618,498 shares in the company, valued at $48,193,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $245,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 804,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,438,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,658 shares of company stock worth $6,675,317. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 114.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,425,000 after buying an additional 1,454,820 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,921,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in XPEL by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,328,000 after purchasing an additional 411,462 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in XPEL by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 538,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after purchasing an additional 269,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC grew its stake in XPEL by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 368,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after purchasing an additional 216,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

