B. Riley Trims XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Target Price to $95.00

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for XPEL’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS.
Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on XPEL to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
XPEL Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $66.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.88. XPEL has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $87.01.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 114.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,425,000 after buying an additional 1,454,820 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,921,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in XPEL by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,328,000 after purchasing an additional 411,462 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in XPEL by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 538,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after purchasing an additional 269,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC grew its stake in XPEL by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 368,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after purchasing an additional 216,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
