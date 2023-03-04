Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,950 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,154 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $9,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.72.

GOLD stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

