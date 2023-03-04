Barrington Research Increases Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Price Target to $40.00

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barrington Research to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KOP. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Koppers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Koppers Price Performance

Koppers stock opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. Koppers has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Koppers Increases Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Koppers had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Koppers by 50.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Koppers by 122.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Koppers by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Koppers by 15.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Koppers by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koppers

(Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

