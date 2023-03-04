Benchmark Boosts Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $64.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TREX. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average is $47.85. Trex has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $81.19.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trex by 11.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 10.0% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 204,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth about $522,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Trex by 6.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 8,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Trex by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 332,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

