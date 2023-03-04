Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,226 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1,434.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $315,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,018 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $116,725,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $92,076,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $99,081,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6,622.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 708,251 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $44,860,000 after buying an additional 697,716 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $83.26 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $109.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

