Bicycle Therapeutics plc Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst K. Patel expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Bicycle Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.44) per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BCYC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.36.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Bicycle Therapeutics

Shares of BCYC opened at $21.93 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $467.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,337.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,112.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,337.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,112.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,743.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,616 shares of company stock valued at $279,441 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 143.9% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,040,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after purchasing an additional 613,696 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.6% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 197.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 399,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 264,819 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,649,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $3,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Featured Stories

