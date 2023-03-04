BlackRock Inc. Acquires 552,048 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,377,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 552,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.04% of STORE Capital worth $889,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 57.5% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 8.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 48.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

STORE Capital Price Performance

About STORE Capital

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $32.21 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average is $31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93.

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.