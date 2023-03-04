BlackRock Inc. Acquires 992,766 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 992,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.33% of Agree Realty worth $1,037,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 88.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 36.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 38.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.23.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $70.62 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $62.63 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.