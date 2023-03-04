BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,181,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,917,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.66% of NortonLifeLock worth $1,111,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLOK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,981,000 after buying an additional 7,468,669 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 893.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,693 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 19,204,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5,184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,490,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

