BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,704,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $928,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $223.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.86 and a 200 day moving average of $216.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $256.17.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

