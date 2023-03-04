BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,908,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,055 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Watsco worth $1,006,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $314.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.68 and a fifty-two week high of $343.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on WSO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.67.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.