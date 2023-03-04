BlackRock Inc. Has $1.03 Billion Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,304,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.79% of Avery Dennison worth $1,025,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 494.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,666.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $183.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.33 and a 200-day moving average of $181.83. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.10.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label and Graphic Materials, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

