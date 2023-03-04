BlackRock Inc. Has $1 Billion Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,845,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.86% of Rollins worth $1,000,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,283,000 after buying an additional 384,126 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,094,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,755,000 after purchasing an additional 57,912 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 14.3% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,383,000 after purchasing an additional 448,827 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rollins by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,318 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 33.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,304,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,906,000 after purchasing an additional 581,489 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rollins Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $77,857.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

ROL stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.44 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

