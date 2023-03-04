BlackRock Inc. Has $892.53 Million Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $892,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 12,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 39.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $68.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $83.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 107.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

