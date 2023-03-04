BlackRock Inc. Has $906.06 Million Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,327,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.49% of United Therapeutics worth $906,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,011.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,393,000 after buying an additional 179,163 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,622,000 after purchasing an additional 138,171 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in United Therapeutics by 594.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 147,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,663,000 after purchasing an additional 125,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.55.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total value of $2,355,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,095.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $2,355,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,145,095.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.14, for a total transaction of $1,993,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $32,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 200,720 shares of company stock valued at $52,176,866. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UTHR opened at $248.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

