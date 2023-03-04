BlackRock Inc. Has $944.53 Million Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,038,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,351 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.83% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $944,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $186.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Stories

