BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,063,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $978,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NIO by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 431,851 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,007,000 after acquiring an additional 48,720 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 106,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.27 price target (down previously from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. China Renaissance cut their price objective on NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

