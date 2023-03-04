BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,768,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of APA worth $881,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in APA in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in APA by 3,173.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of APA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on APA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

APA Price Performance

APA opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.