BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,083,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 264,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.88% of Chart Industries worth $937,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Chart Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,490,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,863,000 after acquiring an additional 46,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 57.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,425,000 after acquiring an additional 436,900 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,178,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,223,000 after acquiring an additional 146,473 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $142.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.76 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.13. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.68 and a 52-week high of $242.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $259.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.60.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

