BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,020,576 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,619,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.89% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $966,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $110.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,066,390.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,884.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,066,390.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,884.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,285,478. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

